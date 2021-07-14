Cabinet approves MoU between India and Denmark on cooperation in Health and Medicine

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

Benefits:

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding shall encourage cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark through joint initiatives and the development of research in the health sector. This will facilitate in improving the public health status of the people of both countries.

