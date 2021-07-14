Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Denmark on cooperation in Health and Medicine

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding shall encourage cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark through joint initiatives and the development of research in the health sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:21 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Denmark on cooperation in Health and Medicine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

Benefits:

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding will encourage cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Denmark.

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding shall encourage cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark through joint initiatives and the development of research in the health sector. This will facilitate in improving the public health status of the people of both countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021