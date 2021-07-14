AIADMK opposes Puducherry govt decision to reopen schools
- Country:
- India
The Puducherry AIADMK has opposed Chief Minister N Rangasamy's announcement that classes from IX to XII would resume in schools from July 16.
Secretary of the Puducherry East wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan told reporters here on Wednesday that the COVID pandemic has not gone yet as instances of people affected by the scourge continued in the Union Territory.
Hence, the decision to reopen the schools should be reconsidered, he said.
With infrastructure not sufficient in their homes, students would face a threat to their health should schools reopen, the AIADMK secretary said.
The government should have got the recommendation of medical experts on the matter,he said.
Till an opinion was available, the government should not reopen the institutions, Anbalagan said.
The Chief Minister had announced recently that classes IX-XII would be conducted from July 16 as there was a decline in number of new cases of coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Puducherry AIADMK
- Puducherry
- COVID
- Union Territory
- Rangasamy
- Anbalagan
ALSO READ
China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases vs 21 a day earlier
Australia's New South Wales reports 19 locally acquired COVID-19 cases
Golf-Australian Open to return after COVID hiatus
Australia's Brisbane city to start three-day COVID-19 lockdown
Three Australian cities lock down in fight against Delta COVID-19 variant