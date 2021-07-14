Left Menu

AIADMK opposes Puducherry govt decision to reopen schools

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:13 IST
AIADMK opposes Puducherry govt decision to reopen schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry AIADMK has opposed Chief Minister N Rangasamy's announcement that classes from IX to XII would resume in schools from July 16.

Secretary of the Puducherry East wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan told reporters here on Wednesday that the COVID pandemic has not gone yet as instances of people affected by the scourge continued in the Union Territory.

Hence, the decision to reopen the schools should be reconsidered, he said.

With infrastructure not sufficient in their homes, students would face a threat to their health should schools reopen, the AIADMK secretary said.

The government should have got the recommendation of medical experts on the matter,he said.

Till an opinion was available, the government should not reopen the institutions, Anbalagan said.

The Chief Minister had announced recently that classes IX-XII would be conducted from July 16 as there was a decline in number of new cases of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021