No fresh case of coronavirus recorded in Maharashtra's Hingoli

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:49 IST
No new case of coronavirus was detected in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Wednesday and the number of patients under treatment has come down to less than 10, an official said.

The COVID-19 tally in the district stood unchanged at 15,960 as no fresh infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, civil surgeon Dr Rajendra Suryavanshi said in a release.

Two patients were discharged during the day, which brought down the number of active cases to nine, he said.

Of the nine patients under treatment, five are in critical condition and on oxygen support, Suryavanshi said.

Out of 15,960 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, 15,565 have recovered and 386 succumbed to the infection, he said.

