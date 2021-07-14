Left Menu

Kerala to test 3.75 lakh people in next two days under Augmented Testing Strategy

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:15 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said the state has come out with an Augmented Testing Strategy under which 3.75 lakh people would be tested in the next two days to identify the specific areas and categories of people continuously affected by coronavirus.

The minister, in a release, saidthat 1.25 lakhpeople would be tested on Thursday and 2.5 lakh onFriday and the analysis of the results would further help strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

She further said that allthose with influenza like symptoms, severe respiratory infections, diabetes and hypertension, those under 45 years of age who interact with crowds, those over 45 years of age who have not been vaccinated and those who come into contact with COVID-19 sufferers, would be screened under the new testing strategy.

Those who test positive would be isolated according to the protocols already in place, she said and added that those who have already recovered from the disease would be excluded from thetest.

The minister also said that in addition to the existing testing centres and mobile labs, testing camps will also be organised.

