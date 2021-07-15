Left Menu

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for third day running

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 13:45 IST
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for third day running
  • Russia

Russia on Thursday reported 791 coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the third day in a row it has set that record.

Russia is in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. The coronavirus task force confirmed 25,293 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

