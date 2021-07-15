Covid-19 vaccination comes to a halt in Ranchi as vaccines run out
The vaccination drive against the COVID-19 virus came to an unexpected halt in Ranchi on Thursday after most session sites ran out of vaccines.
The vaccination drive against the COVID-19 virus came to an unexpected halt in Ranchi on Thursday after most session sites ran out of vaccines. Two sites--High Court and AG office-- however, continued to function.
With most sites running out of COVID vaccine stocks, the district administration informed beforehand about the closure of centres resulting in vaccination sites wearing a deserted look. The nodal officer for vaccination in Ranchi, Dr Bimlesh Singh said, "There is a scarcity of vaccines. We are hopeful to get some doses tomorrow. But gaining the previous momentum will take time because around 1 lakh doses are received and it is allocated for all 24 districts." (ANI)
