Bhupender Yadav felicitates donors to ESIC Hospitals during COVID-19

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment, Forests and climate change Shri Bhupender Yadav today felicitated the donors who made generous donations of different equipment and material to ESIC Hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Rameswar Teli, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Shri Apurva Chandra and DG, ESIC Shri Mukhmeet S. Bhatia were present on the occasion.

Through the coordinated efforts of Government, Private Institutions, Civil Society, NGOs and Private Citizens overcame the health crisis caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 100 donors across India made donations of equipment/kits/disposables etc. to ESIC Hospitals amounting to the sum of Rs.13 Crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment, Forests and climate change Shri Bhupender Yadav said the government has undertaken the 3Ts for confronting the pandemic for over 125 crore people of the country. These include tracking, testing and treatment. He said, the country has moved ahead in the field of production of masks and PPE kits, while two indigenous vaccines have been developed in the country. He expressed hope that around 257 crore vaccines will be produced and distributed by the year-end. The Minister said the government is totally committed to the welfare of the people, it has endeavoured to provide electricity and health facilities to all in the country. In this direction, the health budget has been enhanced by 137per cent. He said under the new Social Security Codes all benefits will be extended even if there is only one employee covered in a company.

Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Rameswar Teli said that the government is working to uplift people from all walks of life. He complimented ESIC for extending benefits to over 13crore people. He, however, exhorted people to remain vigilant against the pandemic.

A total of 33 ESIC Hospitals with around 4000 dedicated Covid beds having 400 ventilators provided exclusive COVID medical services to the IPs and general public of the area as either dedicated COVID Hospital or as Hospital with dedicated Covid beds, as per the requirement of local administration. During the Covid-19 pandemic starting from April 2020 till date, more than 50,000 Covid patients have been provided IPD treatment services through ESIC Hospitals across the country. Plasma therapy which is shown to save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients was also started in ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad (Haryana) and ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Sanath Nagar (Telangana).

ESIC made alternate provisions for providing routine medical services to ESI Beneficiaries through Tie-up Hospitals, in case an ESIC Hospital was declared as a dedicated Covid Hospital to cater exclusively to Corona suspected/confirmed cases. In such cases, ESI beneficiaries could be referred to tie-up Hospitals for providing prescribed secondary/SST consultation/admission/investigation during the period for which concerned ESIC Hospital functions as a dedicated Covid-19 Hospital. ESI Beneficiaries were also allowed to seek Emergency/non-Emergency medical treatment from tie-up hospital directly without a referral letter, in accordance with his/her entitlement.

In addition to existing cash benefits under ESI Act, Covid-19 Relief Scheme has been launched, in which periodic payment @ 90% of average wages of deceased Insured Worker is paid to the eligible dependents of the Insured Worker who died due to COVID-19. Till date, the periodic payment @ 90% of average wages was payable only against the death of an Insured Worker caused by Employment Injury, but now the death caused by Covid-19 has also been included for payment of relief to eligible dependents. Against the abstention of Insured Worker being infected with COVID-19, Sickness benefit @ 70% of average daily wages for 91 days for the period of abstention can be claimed. In case of Insured Worker rendered unemployed, he/she may avail relief under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) @ 50% of average per day earning for a maximum of 90 days. For availing of this relief, the Insured Worker can submit the claim online at www.esic.in.

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has undertaken multiple steps to provide a host of cash benefits besides making every effort to ensure better medical care to its Stakeholders as well as the general public during the resurgence of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc. It is covering about 3.4 Crores of family units of workers and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its 13.24 crore beneficiaries. Today, its infrastructure has increased many folds with 1502 Dispensaries (including mobile dispensaries)/308 ISM Units and 159 ESI Hospitals, 744 Branch/Pay Offices and 64 Regional & Sub-Regional Offices. The ESI Scheme today stands implemented in 566 districts in 34 states and Union Territories of the country. ​

(With Inputs from PIB)