British PM Johnson backs new tax to transform social care -media

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 05:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 05:27 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is backing proposals for a new tax to pay for reforms to Britain's social care system under plans that could be agreed within weeks, the Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source.

Downing Street was "comfortable with some sort of tax" to fund universal social care, the newspaper said.

The prime minister, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak are understood to be pushing to agree the terms of a package by as early as next Thursday, the Telegraph reported separately. The announcement is expected to include a cap on the amount people pay towards their own care.

