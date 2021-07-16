Left Menu

India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 09:24 IST
India reported on Friday 38,949 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking the nationwide tally above 31 million.

Also Read: US needs to send critical medical supplies to India: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

