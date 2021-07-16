Left Menu

Nashik adds 162 COVID-19 cases; six die

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,96,878 with the single-day addition of 162 cases, health officials have said.These cases were added on Thursday.The virus claimed the lives of six patients during the day, which pushed the death toll in the district to 8,450, they said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-07-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 09:33 IST
Nashik adds 162 COVID-19 cases; six die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in the Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,96,878 with the single-day addition of 162 cases, health officials have said.

These cases were added on Thursday.

The virus claimed the lives of six patients during the day, which pushed the death toll in the district to 8,450, they said. A total of 157 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the recovery count of the district to 3,86,767. With 9,128 samples getting tested during the day, the overall test count has now reached 21,14,268, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021