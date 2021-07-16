Left Menu

England COVID-19 prevalence rises rapidly to 1 in 95

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 95 people in the week to July 10, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, up sharply from the 1 in 160 recorded the week before.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:39 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 95 people in the week to July 10, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, up sharply from the 1 in 160 recorded the week before. "In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to increase in the week ending 10 July 2021" the ONS said.

"We estimate that 577,700 people within the community population in England had COVID-19... equating to around 1 in 95 people."

