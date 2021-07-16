Left Menu

New Zealand PM: APEC meeting focussed "exclusively" on COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:05 IST
New Zealand PM: APEC meeting focussed "exclusively" on COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MFATgovtNZ)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday a meeting of world leaders that the nation chaired had focused "exclusively" on COVID-19, with discussions of how the Asia-Pacific region can navigate out of the crisis.

"Front of mind for leaders is achieving widespread access for vaccines globally and working collaboratively to provide them to everyone as soon as possible," Ardern told reporters in an early morning news conference.

In a statement issued after the virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, world leaders said that extensive COVID-19 immunisation is a global public good and accelerating access to vaccines is essential to overcoming the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021