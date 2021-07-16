Left Menu

Maha: Nashik sees 152 new COVID-19 cases; eight more casualties

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:00 IST
With a single-day addition of 152 COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,97,030 on Friday, an official said. At least eight patients died, while 257 were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the toll to 8,458 and the count of recoveries to 3,87,024, the official said.

Of the latest deaths, five were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and three from other parts of the district.

As many as 21,25,335 swab samples have been tested till date in the district, of which 11,067 were tested during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

