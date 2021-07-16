Nagaland witnessing fresh Covid surge, positivity rate nearly 11 per cent

Nagaland is once again witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases with more fresh infections as detection of 95 cases increased the caseload to 26,476 while three fatalities pushed the death toll to 519 on Friday, a health official said.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the State has reported more fresh infections putting the overall positivity rate at 10.83 per cent against a national average of 2.6 per cent.

The high positivity rate in Northeastern states has been a matter of concern for Indias health planners and the Prime Minister recently held virtual consultations with chief ministers of these states.

95 positive cases detected today are Kohima: 47, Tuensang: 13, Mokokchung: 11, Dimapur: 9, Longleng: 6, Phek: 5, Kiphire: 3 & Peren: 1, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 61 positive patients which included 17 in Mokokchung and 9 each in Dimapur, Kohima and Phek recovered during the day increasing the number of recovered patients to 24,145.

However, the recovery rate in Nagaland has slightly decreased from Thursdays 91.29 percent to 91.18 per cent.

The caseload includes 1,082 active patients, of which, 136 are with mild symptoms, 18 are moderate on oxygen, 22 severe on oxygen, 6 critical in ICU without ventilator, and 10 on a ventilator, while 890 patients are asymptomatic, he said.

Demise of three positive patients two in Dimapur and one in Mokokchung district has increased the death toll in the State to 519, of which 14 died due to comorbidities, he said.

Altogether 730 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 2,44,460 suspected COVID-19 samples have been tested in Nagaland. It includes 1,00,245 on RT-PCR, 64,704 on TrueNat, and 79,511 on Rapid Antigen Test, Dr Kikon said.

As on Thursday, a total of 6,51,620 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 5,39,479 persons, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

Out of the total doses administered in the State, 60,449 are frontline workers, 15,872 are healthcare professionals, 1,68,977 are people above 45 years and 2,94,181 in the 18 to 44 years age group, he said.

A total of 1,12,141 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine completing the full course of vaccination. They comprise 343,426 frontline workers, 11,554 healthcare workers, 66,017 people above 45 years and 144 in the 18 to 44 years age group, said Dr Thurr.

