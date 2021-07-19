Left Menu

19-07-2021
Arrival of Indian ship carrying medical aid to Indonesia delayed: EAM
India has sent a naval ship carrying 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia to help the country fight rising cases of coronavirus infection.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the arrival of the ship has been delayed, adding that India stands with its partners in the fight against the pandemic.

''Update: There has been a delay in arrival of INS Airawat reaching Tanjung Priok, Indonesia, carrying 300 oxygen concentrators & 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from India. Will keep you posted for further developments,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''India stands with its partners in the fight against Covid,'' he added.

According to reports, Indonesia has been reeling under increasing cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 in the last few weeks.

