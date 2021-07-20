Left Menu

J-K records 88 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 20:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 88 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 3,20,112 while six new deaths pushed the death toll to 4,371, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 35 were from the Jammu Division and 53 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 16 cases, followed by 11 cases in Jammu district.

While five districts had no fresh cases, 12 other districts had new cases in single digits. The number of active cases dropped to 1,634 in the union territory, while 3,14,107 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the Covid pandemic rose to 4,371 as six fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 35 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as one fresh case was reported since last evening.

