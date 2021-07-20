102 fresh coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 102 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,04,618, a health official said.

No Covid death was reported on Tuesday in the state, which has so far reported 3,491 deaths. The active Covid cases dipped below 1,000 in Himachal Pradesh as 114 more patients were cured of the infection on Tuesday, the health official said.

Advertisement

The active Covid cases dipped below 957, he added.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 2,00,150, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)