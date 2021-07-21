Left Menu

CRPF organises medical camp in J-K's Ganderbal for people facing breathing problems

After receiving complaints from people experiencing breathing problems in Jammu and Kashmir's Arambagh village in Ganderbal district, a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a medical camp there.

ANI | Ganderbal (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:37 IST
Medical camp organised by CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district . Image Credit: ANI
After receiving complaints from people experiencing breathing problems in Jammu and Kashmir's Arambagh village in Ganderbal district, a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a medical camp there. The problem was reported due to the burning of garbage in the area, acting on which, 118 BN, CRPF set up a camp.

As per an official statement from the force, a team of doctors of 118 BN rushed to the spot and attended to the needy patients. Later, a team of doctors from Civil hospital also joined in. A quick medical assistance, in response to an SOS call, turned out to be a full-fledged medical camp and that drew very good response from locals even amid rains.

The initiative was received well and lauded by the locals. Around 50 needly patients got medicines and doctors' consultations at Arambagh village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

