Two more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as 115 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection tally to 2,04,800, a health official said. So far, the infection has killed 3,493 people in the state. The active Covid cases now stood at 935, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:04 IST
Covid: Two deaths, 115 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh
Two more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as 115 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 2,04,800, a health official said. So far, the infection has killed 3,493 people in the state. Of the fresh cases, 14 cases were reported from Ropri village of Sundernagar subdivision in Mandi district. All patients have been kept in home isolation under supervision.

Sundernagar SDM Dharmesh Ramotra visited all the patients, gave them isolation kits and assured them every possible help from the administration.

According to SDM, one person was found positive in a routine test and afterwards the other family members were also tested and found infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, 83 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said. The active Covid cases now stood at 935, he added. The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,00,352, the official added.

