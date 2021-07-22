WH: Vaccinations rise in hard-hit virus states
The White House says COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing in states hit hard by the delta variant.Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says several states with the highest proportions of new infections are seeing residents get vaccinated at a higher rate than the nation as a whole.Officials cited Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada.
- Country:
- United States
The White House says COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing in states hit hard by the delta variant.
Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says several states with the highest proportions of new infections are seeing residents get vaccinated at a higher rate than the nation as a whole.
Officials cited Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada. The delta variant, which spreads more aggressively, now accounts for an estimated 83% of cases nationwide. It is the predominant coronavirus strain in every region.
Although health officials are warning the U.S. is at another critical juncture in the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S., Canada raise concern over Mexico energy, investment climate
Series of attacks target U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria
U.S. considers visas for vulnerable Afghan women after military exit
U.S. will not immediately lift travel restrictions - White House official
U.S. states allege Google 'unlawfully' preserves Play Store monopoly