China reports 48 new COVID-19 cases on July 22 vs 50 a day earlier

China reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 22, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. All of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it added. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 35 from 18 cases a day earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-07-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 06:19 IST
China reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 22, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. Local infections accounted for 12 of the new cases, unchanged from a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. All of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it added.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 35 from 18 cases a day earlier. The total accumulated number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 92,462, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

