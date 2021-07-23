Bharat Biotech commits to supply 500 Mn doses of Covaxin to Centre for immunisation programme

Bharat Biotech on Friday said it has committed to supply over 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Centre under the countrywide immunization program.

Speaking at a virtual conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Suchitra Ella, joint Managing Director of the city-based vaccine maker, said the company's facilities in four cities - Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ankaleshwar - are currently producing Covaxin.

Advertisement

''In a nutshell, if I have to tell you, this is the journey of Covaxin from April 2020 until June 2021.

And it is still ongoing as we continue to manufacture, making a commitment of more than 50 crores (500 million) of doses to be submitted to the government of India for its immunization program,'' she said narrating the journey of Covaxin.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had said in Parliament on Tuesday that from January to July 16, 5.45 crore (54.5 million) doses of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and 36.01 (360 million) crore doses of Covishield have been supplied by the Serum Institute of India to the Centre.

Suchitra Ella said the data of Phase 3 trials have been submitted to the Drug Controller General of India for its perusal and the efficacy of the vaccine against many of the coronavirus variants was also tested.

Covaxin demonstrated 77.8 percent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and65.2per cent protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, Bharat Biotech said recently, while announcing the final analysis of the jab.

It had said the Efficacy Analysis demonstratesCovaxinto be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The MD further said that when it comes to vaccines not only for COVID-19, India, when compared to some other countries, has more capacity to produce vaccines in large numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)