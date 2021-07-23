Left Menu

No fresh Covid death in Rajasthan, new cases from 8 districts only

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 20:24 IST
No fresh Covid death in Rajasthan, new cases from 8 districts only
  • Country:
  • India

No fresh Covid death was reported in Rajasthan Friday, while 25 of the 33 districts did not record any new positive case, according to official figures.

The state reported 33 coronavirus positive cases Friday, taking the total number of cases to 9,53,495, according to an official report.

The total number of deaths stands at 8,952.

Of the fresh positive cases, 15 were reported from Jaipur and six from Udaipur and the rest from other cities. A total of 9,44,216 people have recovered from infection and the number of active cases at present is 327.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021