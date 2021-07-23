AYUSH-64 helpful in treating asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 as adjunct: Govt

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:01 IST
Scientists of reputed research institutions of the country have found AYUSH-64, a polyherbal formulation, helpful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care, the government said on Friday.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for AYUSH Dr Mahendra Munjapara said the Ministry of Ayush-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) collaboration has recently completed a robust multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AYUSH-64 in the management of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

He said AYUSH-64 has been repurposed for the management of asymptomatic and mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 and has been recommended in the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of COVID-19.

''Further, Kabasur Kudineer, a Siddha preparation was also subjected to clinical trials to study the efficacy in COVID-19 patients by Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) under Ministry of AYUSH also found useful in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 infection,'' he said in his reply.

The minister said in order to provide the maximum benefits of Ayush systems of medicine, a nationwide campaign for distribution of AYUSH-64 and Kabasura Kudineer has been started.

''The scientists of reputed research institutions of the country have found that AYUSH-64, a polyherbal formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of AYUSH, is helpful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care,'' he said.

Responding to another question, he said during the second outbreak of COVID-19 in India, the Ministry of AYUSH has also launched a nationwide campaign through its research councils and national institute for mass distribution of AYUSH-64 to asymptomatic and mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

''Further, the technology of Ayush-64 has been transferred to 29 Ayush pharmaceutical manufacturing units for repurposing for COVID-19,'' he added.

