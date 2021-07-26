Left Menu

28 new cases take Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally to 3,46,946

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally in the state to 3,46,946, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The death toll remained at 5,124 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, it said.

Of the fresh cases, four each were registered in Hazaribag and Koderma, three each in Dhanbad, Jamtara and Simdega and two each in Bokaro, Gumla and Latehar.

No new case was reported from Chatra, Deoghar, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Gumla, Khunti, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu, Saraikela and West Singhbhum.

Jharkhand now has 254 active cases, the bulletin said.

At least 50 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,41,568, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.44 per cent.

Altogether, 1.13 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 54,968 since Sunday, it added.

