Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 16,809 -ministry
Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 16,809 on Monday, the highest since early May, from 14,230 a day earlier, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 63 people.
Daily COVID-19 infections have more than tripled from a low of 4,418 on July 4 after all restrictions were lifted.
