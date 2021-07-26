Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 16,809 -ministry

Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 16,809 on Monday, the highest since early May, from 14,230 a day earlier, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 63 people.

Daily COVID-19 infections have more than tripled from a low of 4,418 on July 4 after all restrictions were lifted.

