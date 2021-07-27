Brazil health regulator cancels clinical study for Bharat Biotech vaccine
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had canceled a clinical study for the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 developed by India's Bharat Biotech, amid allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy millions of doses of the shot. Bharat on Friday said it had terminated a memorandum of understanding with the local partner company acting as its intermediary in Brazil, with Anvisa saying on Monday that the trials could not go forward as a result and would be canceled.
Anvisa had previously suspended the trials temporarily.
