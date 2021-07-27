Left Menu

Philippines records six week high in daily COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 13:46 IST
Philippines records six week high in daily COVID-19 cases
The Philippines recorded 7,186 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day increase in more than six weeks, and an additional 72 deaths, the Southeast Asian country's health ministry reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday of stricter virus curbs if the current outbreak worsens. According to one research group, daily cases could hit 8-10,000 infections a day without stronger countermeasures to contain the more contagious Delta variant.

