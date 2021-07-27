Left Menu

BRICS-Health Ministers Meeting on Traditional Medicine to be held

On Wednesday, BRICS countries will be discussing this particular issue in the virtual event, BRICS-Health Ministers Meeting on Traditional Medicine.

BRICS countries are all prepared to take ahead, incorporate and amplify the Traditional Medicine System in the fight against Covid-19. On Wednesday, BRICS countries will be discussing this particular issue in the virtual event, BRICS-Health Ministers Meeting on Traditional Medicine. The Ministry of AYUSH, GOI, is on the go-to present the success of the Indian System of Medicine in the mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The assembly will also be addressed by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of AYUSH, Government of India, along with other Ministers of respective countries.

India assumed the rotating Chairship of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on January 1, 2021. India took over the chairship from Russia. Each BRICS member takes over the Chair for a year. In the present meeting Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India will present India's side on the role of the Indian System of Medicine in mitigating covid-19 pandemic. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH will deliver an introductory address.

The theme for this Health Ministers' meet is BRICS Requital to COVID-19: Towards Digitalised Holistic Framework for Pandemic Preparedness.

