Chouhan cautions people of Indore, administration on rising COVID-19 cases

With the gradual rise in coronavirus cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh over the past few days, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday cautioned the people, saying that even slight negligence towards adherence to COVID-19 protocols could quickly turn the situation bad.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:21 IST
With the gradual rise in coronavirus cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh over the past few days, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday cautioned the people, saying that even slight negligence towards adherence to COVID-19 protocols could quickly turn the situation bad. ''Seven new COVID-19 cases were found in Indore. I have directed the administration to remain alert. I also urge people there that even slight negligence in observing caution will result in change in the situation without any delay. Therefore, remain alert and follow guidelines,'' Chouhan said in a tweet.

Health officials said that Indore has witnessed a gradual spike in daily cases - from one to seven - between July 23 and 28. Eyewitnesses said that people were seen crowding public places like markets, with many of them not even wearing face masks and not following social-distancing and COVID-19 norms.

According to official figures, in the district with a population of over 35 lakh, nearly 1.35 lakh people have so far contracted the infection, of whom 1,391 have succumbed to it. The pandemic had broken out in Indore district in March 2020.

