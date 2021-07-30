Left Menu

Brazil reports 42,283 new coronavirus cases, 1,318 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-07-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 03:41 IST
Brazil recorded 42,283 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,318 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 19.8 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 554,497, according to ministry data.

