Australia's New South Wales reports 170 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 170 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from a record high of 239 a day earlier, as total cases in the latest outbreak from the highly infectious Delta variant neared 3,000.

Of the new cases, 42 spent time in the community while infectious and 53 remained under investigation, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

