India reports 44,230 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally at 31.57 mln

India reported on Friday 44,230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The nationwide tally of infections reached 31.57 million, according to the health ministry.

The country reported 555 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 423,217 fatalities, data showed.

