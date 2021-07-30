Left Menu

India reports 44,230 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally at 31.57 mln

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 09:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India reported on Friday 44,230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The nationwide tally of infections reached 31.57 million, according to the health ministry.

The country reported 555 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 423,217 fatalities, data showed.

Also Read: Sewa International raises USD30 million, airlifts medical equipment to India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

