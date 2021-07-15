Left Menu

Sewa International raises USD30 million, airlifts medical equipment to India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2021 06:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 06:11 IST
Sewa International raises USD30 million, airlifts medical equipment to India
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian-American non-profit body said it has raised more than USD 30 million towards its COVID-19 relief efforts in India and has airlifted a fresh lot of medical equipment to the country.

Sewa International USA is procuring needed medical equipment like oxygen concentrators and shipping them to India, it said in a statement.

Sewa said that a planeload of medical equipment have reached New Delhi marking yet another milestone in its efforts to supply much-needed medical equipment to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandeep Khadkekar, vice president, Marketing & Fund Development, Sewa International, said, ''I consider it to be a great privilege to be present here as a Sewa International representative at the San Bernardino Airport on this occasion to send oxygen concentrators to India by air.'' For this, Sewa partnered with Another Joy Foundation to help in transporting lifesaving supplies to India. Since its inception, Another Joy Foundation has been involved in supplying medical equipment, medicines, toys, clothes, and other essential supplies to many countries around the world.

''Sewa International, rooted in the Hindu ideals of perceiving the world as one family, is looking at service to humanity as service to divinity, and is serving everyone without expecting anything in return,'' Khadkekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021