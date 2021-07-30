Tokyo daily coronavirus infection cases total 3,300

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Tokyo totalled 3,300 on Friday, the metropolitan government announced.

On Thursday, the Olympic host city registered a record 3,865 daily infections, up from 3,177 a day earlier.

