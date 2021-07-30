Tokyo daily coronavirus infection cases total 3,300
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Tokyo totalled 3,300 on Friday, the metropolitan government announced.
On Thursday, the Olympic host city registered a record 3,865 daily infections, up from 3,177 a day earlier.
Advertisement
Also Read: Olympics-IOC chief, Tokyo governor to meet as COVID cases rise
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo
Advertisement