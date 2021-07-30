Jharkhand village on high alert;21 found COVID positive after return of migrant workers from MP

A Jharkhand village - Haradag Khurd in Garhwa district- has been put on high alert post detection of as many as 21 COVID-19 positive villagers in a short span of two days after return of migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

All 21 including eight children in the age group of 2 and 12 years have been admitted to Sadar Hospital, Garhwa and their all contacts have been isolated.

Among the returnees from a Madhya Pradesh colliery area where delta variant of the contagion has been detected one worker was found positive initially and its suspected villagers might have caught infection from him. ''Initially 19 villagers were found positive and later two more tested positive. All of them have been admitted to Garhwa Sadar hospital. We are taking all possible steps to contain the spread of the virus and have kept officials on high alert in the area,'' Jharkhand Additional Chief Secretary, Health Arun Kumar Singh told PTI.

