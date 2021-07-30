COVID-19: 63 new cases, three more deaths in Delhi

The national capital recorded 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll to 25,052, according to the latest bulletin. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 51 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent, according to official data.

This was the third time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality had been logged in a day.

On July 18 and July 24 too, no death was recorded due to COVID-19, according to official figures.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 67 cases and three fatalities, while the positivity rate was 0.09 percent.

The infection rate which had reached 36 percent in the last week of April, has come down to less than 0.10 percent now.

On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed with Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, and asserted that his government was preparing on a ''war-footing'' to combat it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently had passed a color-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented following the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiraling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, ''The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in any way'', while sounding a tone of caution.

Meanwhile, the DDMA last week announced the further lifting of restrictions because of the improved coronavirus situation.

Following the relaxations in norms, the Delhi Metro is running with full seating capacity from July 26, with no provision for standing travel for commuters.

A total of 70,111 tests, including 46,649 RT-PCR tests and 23,462 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Friday.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,36,207. Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases increased to 580 on Friday from 554 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation slightly increased to 177 from 169 on Thursday, while the number of containment zones marginally decreased to 296 from 299 a day before, the bulletin said.

