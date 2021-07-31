Biden administration weighing federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccine -CDC director
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 04:15 IST
The Biden administration is considering whether to introduce a federal mandate for Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said on Friday.
"That's something that I think the administration is looking into," Walensky said when asked in a Fox News Channel interview if she favors mandating a vaccine on a federal level.
