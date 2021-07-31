Left Menu

Avoid events, crowds during Onam festival: Minister to public

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:10 IST
Kerala Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Veena George. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Thiruvananthapuram, July 31 (PTI): With the Onam festival around the corner, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday asked people to avoid crowds and if possible, even events, celebrations and visits to relatives to reduce the risk of COVID infection.

People should strictly avoid crowds and follow COVID protocols while organising and attending events and celebrations, the Minister said.

She further said that if possible, people should avoid going to any events or celebrations.

Visits to relatives and family should also be avoided as much as possible especially if there are small children in the family, the Minister said.

The suggestions come at a time when the State is witnessing over 20,000 fresh COVID cases over the last five days.

