Amir's Departure for Ireland T20 Series Possibly Delayed by Visa Complications

Pakistan pacer Muhammad Amir may not be able to leave with the national squad on Tuesday morning for the three-match T20 series in Ireland due to visa issues.

A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that while the rest of the squad had got their visas for Ireland, there was a delay in Amir's case due to the jail term he served for the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

''Because of the spot-fixing case of 2010 and his subsequent jail term and ban his visa is still being processed,'' the source said.

He said a similar problem was faced by the PCB in 2018 as well when Pakistan went to Ireland and England but Amir was later issued a visa.

''We are hopeful he will get his visa in a day or two and he can join them later,'' he said.

Pakistan's first T20 international against Ireland is on May 10.

