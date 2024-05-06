Left Menu

Amir's Departure for Ireland T20 Series Possibly Delayed by Visa Complications

Pakistani pacer Muhammad Amir may not join the national squad for the Ireland T20 series due to visa delays related to his past spot-fixing charges. The PCB is hopeful that Amir will obtain his visa soon and join the team later. Pakistan's first T20 match against Ireland is scheduled for May 10.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Muhammad Amir may not be able to leave with the national squad on Tuesday morning for the three-match T20 series in Ireland due to visa issues.

A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that while the rest of the squad had got their visas for Ireland, there was a delay in Amir's case due to the jail term he served for the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

''Because of the spot-fixing case of 2010 and his subsequent jail term and ban his visa is still being processed,'' the source said.

He said a similar problem was faced by the PCB in 2018 as well when Pakistan went to Ireland and England but Amir was later issued a visa.

''We are hopeful he will get his visa in a day or two and he can join them later,'' he said.

Pakistan's first T20 international against Ireland is on May 10.

