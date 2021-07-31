Left Menu

Britain's COVID-19 cases down by 33% over past week

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:43 IST
Britain has reported 26,144 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday, meaning the fall in cases between July 25 and July 31 stood at 33% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 71 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to 9.2%.

A total of 46.81 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 30 and 38.13 million people had received a second dose. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

