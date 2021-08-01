Russia reports 22,804 new COVID-19 cases, 789 deaths
Russia reported 22,804 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 2,484 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,288,677. The government coronavirus task force said 789 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 159,352.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.
