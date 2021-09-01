Left Menu

Tom Cruise films 'Top Gun,' 'Mission: Impossible' delayed amid COVID wave

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:48 IST
Tom Cruise films 'Top Gun,' 'Mission: Impossible' delayed amid COVID wave
Paramount Pictures has delayed the release of Tom Cruise films "Top Gun: Maverick" until May 2022 and "Mission: Impossible 7" until September 2022, a spokesman for the ViacomCBS Inc studio said Wednesday, as COVID infections rise in the United States.

