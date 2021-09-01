Tom Cruise films 'Top Gun,' 'Mission: Impossible' delayed amid COVID wave
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
Paramount Pictures has delayed the release of Tom Cruise films "Top Gun: Maverick" until May 2022 and "Mission: Impossible 7" until September 2022, a spokesman for the ViacomCBS Inc studio said Wednesday, as COVID infections rise in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tom Cruise
- United States
- COVID
- Paramount Pictures
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's restaurant in UK
Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt; China cracks down on 'chaotic' celebrity fan culture after scandals and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt; China cracks down on 'chaotic' celebrity fan culture after scandals and more
Tom Cruise films 'Top Gun,' 'Mission: Impossible' delayed amid COVID wave
'Mission: Impossible III' actor Maggie Q reveals Tom Cruise made her feel 'included'