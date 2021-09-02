Left Menu

India's interests come before vaccine exports, says health ministry

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India would resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines only after its own interests are taken care of, a health ministry official said on Thursday, as a recent surge in immunisations raised hopes of foreign sales https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-covid-vaccine-supply-jumps-raising-export-hopes-2021-08-30 that have been barred since mid-April.

"Every country works with an aim of keeping its people, economy and social system safe," Rajesh Bhushan told a weekly news conference.

"Even the public health response to COVID is governed by those goals. So we will also try to achieve those goals and see when would be the right time to export vaccines."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

