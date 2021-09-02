Left Menu

India will start exporting Covid vaccines after its public health needs are met: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:19 IST
The Centre on Thursday said India would start exporting COVID-19 vaccines after its public health needs are met.

Responding to a question at a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said every country works with an aim of keeping its people, economy and social system safe.

''Even the public health response to Covid is governed by those goals. So we will also try to achieve those goals and see when would be the right time to export vaccines,'' he said.

India stopped the export of Covid vaccines in mid-April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

