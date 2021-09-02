India will start exporting Covid vaccines after its public health needs are met: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said India would start exporting COVID-19 vaccines after its public health needs are met.

Responding to a question at a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said every country works with an aim of keeping its people, economy and social system safe.

''Even the public health response to Covid is governed by those goals. So we will also try to achieve those goals and see when would be the right time to export vaccines,'' he said.

India stopped the export of Covid vaccines in mid-April.

