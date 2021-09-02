FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The World Trade Organization needs results by the end of the year and must focus its efforts on finding a global response to the pandemic, its director-general said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde cancelled their attendance at all public events from Thursday after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. * The Kosovo government decided to destroy 133,000 AstraZeneca vaccines over their expired date of use as the country faces a sharp rise in the death rate.
* Cyprus will start administering a booster vaccine to certain groups, the country's health minister said. * Twelve million French children returned to school on Thursday wearing facemasks, using sanitizer as they arrived and standing distanced from each other in schoolyards.
* Norway will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15, the prime minister said. * Restaurants and bars in Bulgaria will have to close at 10 p.m. from Sept. 7, while indoor sports competitions will be held without spectators, the health minister said.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Vietnam could face a lengthy battle against the coronavirus and cannot rely on lockdown and quarantine measures indefinitely, its prime minister said.
* India would resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines only after its own interests are taken care of, a health ministry official said, as a recent surge in immunisations raised hopes of foreign sales that have been barred since mid-April. AMERICAS
* The United States will begin shipping more than 2 million doses of Moderna's vaccine to Kenya and Ghana through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said. * Canada will donate more than 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to three African countries through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, GAVI said.
* Three-quarters of the people in Latin America and the Caribbean have not been fully immunised against COVID-19 in contrast to the United States and Canada, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* An arrangement has been suspended whereby Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was shipping vaccine doses to Europe that had been packaged in South Africa, African Union envoy Strive Masiyiwa said. * Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, the Abu Dhabi government media office said on Twitter.
* Thailand's health ministry said its vaccine regimen of China's Sinovac followed by AstraZeneca was safe and successfully boosted immunity among its first 1.5 million recipients. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Aspen Pharmacare said it was in talks to make J&J's shot under licence in South Africa, at what would be the continent's first major independent distribution base for a global vaccine against COVID-19. * Moderna on Wednesday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Record-high world stocks slowed their charge as concerns grew over the Chinese economy after a run of soft data, while the risk of a sub-par U.S. payrolls report kept the dollar on the defensive.
* The roll-out of vaccinations is making life insurers more enthusiastic about offering coverage to those with underlying health conditions. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Veronica Snoj ; Edited by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)
