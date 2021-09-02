Italy reports 62 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 6,761 new cases
Italy reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, down from 69 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,761 from 6,503, the health ministry said. A total of 129,352 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, down from 69 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,761 from 6,503, the health ministry said.
A total of 129,352 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.55 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,205 on Thursday, down from 4,231 a day earlier.
There were 49 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 40 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 555 from a previous 540. Some 293,067 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 303,717, the health ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Europe
- health ministry
- Britain
ALSO READ
Mourinho, Allegri, Inzaghi lead battle of coaches in Italy
Soccer-Italy Euro 2020 star Locatelli completes Juventus move
Italy pushes for extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan -media
Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan - papers
Juventus signs Italy midfielder Locatelli from Sassuolo