Left Menu

'Living with COVID-19' - Vietnam's biggest city proposes economic restart

15, shifting from its "Zero-COVID-19" strategy to living with the virus, according to a draft proposal. The city of 9 million people is targeting a phased reopening of its economy and the full vaccination of its citizens by the end of this year, according to the draft seen by Reuters, which has yet to be endorsed.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:44 IST
'Living with COVID-19' - Vietnam's biggest city proposes economic restart
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City is proposing to emerge from a strict lockdown and resume economic activities from Sept. 15, shifting from its "Zero-COVID-19" strategy to living with the virus, according to a draft proposal.

The city of 9 million people is targeting a phased reopening of its economy and the full vaccination of its citizens by the end of this year, according to the draft seen by Reuters, which has yet to be endorsed. Ho Chi Minh City last month deployed troops to enforce its lockdown and prohibited residents from leaving their homes to slow a spiralling rate of deaths. Just 2.9% of Vietnam's 98 million population has been fully vaccinated.

The draft proposes that the city, a business hub flanked by crucial industrialized provinces, moves past a containment strategy to focus on reviving the economy while maintaining stringent health protocols. The city aims to "promote economic recovery ... and move towards living with COVID-19," the draft proposal said.

The reopening would be gradual, and low-interest loans and tax cuts would be offered to affected firms, it said. Ho Chi Minh City alone has recorded 232,600 coronavirus infections and 9,724 deaths, representing half of the country cases and 80% of its fatalities.

The vast majority of those have come in recent months, marking the end of what was one of the world's best COVID-19 containment records, one it had hoped to preserve through quarantining and aggressive contact tracing. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday warned Vietnam could be facing a lengthy coronavirus battle and cannot rely on lockdown and quarantines indefinitely.

Deputy health minister, Nguyen Truong Son called on recovered COVID-19 patients to help the city battle the epidemic. "When you feel you are physically good enough, confident enough, and want to contribute your efforts, you can register to join the fight," he said in an open letter on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021