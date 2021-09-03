J&K admin sets target of administering 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses daily

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday set a target of administering one lakh Covid vaccine doses daily.

The decision was taken during the weekly meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the Covid scenario in the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor asked the DCs and health department to effectively utilise the existing available stock of vaccines to meet the set target. He also directed to maintain the buffer stock of vaccines in all the districts.

During the meeting with DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor directed the joint team of police and civil administration to strictly enforce Covid protocols and take administrative actions against violators.

Conduct aggressive vaccination and testing across the UT with a dedicated focus on areas reporting increase in positive cases, Sinha told the officials.

District administration needs to ensure intensive testing in vulnerable areas. Contacts of positive cases must be traced at the earliest for home quarantine or treatment, besides effective demarcation of containment zones should be done to control the spread of virus, the Lt Governor said.

Sinha directed the DCs and Divisional Commissioners to ensure vaccination of college, university students and specially-abled people through special drives.

Taking stock of the preparations made to tackle future health emergencies, the Lt Governor asked the health department to strengthen health infrastructure with the focus on paediatric care units, besides mobilisation of human resources in the hospitals across the UT.

