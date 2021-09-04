US' Wisconsin extends USD 100-reward programme for receiving COVID vaccine

Wisconsin's USD 100 reward programme for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until September 19.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers says extending the incentive will give an opportunity for more people to get vaccinated. The programme began on August 20 and was originally scheduled to end Monday.

Between August 20 and September 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose. Evers launched the programme amid a spike in cases across the state caused by the more infectious delta variant. The level of new cases and hospitalizations are at a level not seen since January.

On August 22, the day before Evers announced the program, the seven-day average of vaccinations in Wisconsin was 8,360. That grew to 9,712 as of Wednesday. More than 3 million people are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, about 52 percent of the total population. Among adults age 18 and over, more than 62 percent are fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)