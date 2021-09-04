Left Menu

US' Wisconsin extends USD 100-reward programme for receiving COVID vaccine

Wisconsins USD 100 reward programme for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until September 19.Democratic Governor Tony Evers says extending the incentive will give an opportunity for more people to get vaccinated. More than 3 million people are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, about 52 per cent of the total population.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 04-09-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 14:37 IST
US' Wisconsin extends USD 100-reward programme for receiving COVID vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Wisconsin's USD 100 reward programme for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until September 19.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers says extending the incentive will give an opportunity for more people to get vaccinated. The programme began on August 20 and was originally scheduled to end Monday.

Between August 20 and September 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose. Evers launched the programme amid a spike in cases across the state caused by the more infectious delta variant. The level of new cases and hospitalizations are at a level not seen since January.

On August 22, the day before Evers announced the program, the seven-day average of vaccinations in Wisconsin was 8,360. That grew to 9,712 as of Wednesday. More than 3 million people are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, about 52 percent of the total population. Among adults age 18 and over, more than 62 percent are fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021